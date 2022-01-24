Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Market turbulence is likely to continue in the week ahead as the Federal Reserve meets and the biggest of big tech —Apple and Microsoft — report earnings.

January 24, 2022

(CNBC) Stocks on Friday closed out their worst week since 2020, with big losses in technology and consumer discretionary names. FANG darling Netflix was ripped after its Thursday afternoon earnings, and traders are watching to see whether the same fate will take down other big tech names.

