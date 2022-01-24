(CNBC) An activist is pushing Peloton to fire its chief executive officer and consider a sale as its share price has plummeted, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackwells Capital, which has a stake of less than 5% in Peloton, believes Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies, the person said.
Activist investor Blackwells aims to call on Peloton to fire CEO, explore sale
