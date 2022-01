(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 0.91% in December, supported by the robust performance of the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local) which returned 3.55% over the same period.

December 2021 started out on a negative note due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant and the decision by the Federal Reserve to accelerate the timeline for tapering and stop referring to inflation as transitory.

