(Opalesque) The global hedge fund business returned +1.58% in December, bringing the aggregate return for the industry for 2021 to +10.00%, according to the just-released December and year-end 2021 eVestment hedge fund performance data. Almost 80% of funds reporting to eVestment posted positive results for the year, with the average positive return coming in at +15.55%. For the small minority of funds that landed in the red for performance in 2021, the average return was -7.32%.

