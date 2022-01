(CNBC) Ford Motor’s market value topped $100 billion for the first time ever as the automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high Thursday. The company’s shares jumped Thursday by as much as 5.7% to $25.87, hitting another 20-plus-year high, before closing at $25.02 a share, up 2.3%. Its market value dropped to $99.99 billion.

