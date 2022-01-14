(CNBC) Earnings season begins with a focus on guidance. It’s a cliché, but it’s true: Investors are focused on the future, not the past. But it’s even more true for 2022 than most other years. Fourth quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to be up 22.4%, according to Refinitiv, capping off a remarkable 2021 where overall earnings will be up approximately 49%.

