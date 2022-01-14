Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alternatives AUM to jump to $23.21tn in 2026

January 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The growth across alternative assets to accelerate over the next five years giving Assets under management (AUM) total for the major alternative asset classes of $23.21tn in 2026, said a study. According to a study by Preqin, AUM in private capital grew from $4.08tn at the end of 2015 to $8.90tn at the end of 2021 (an annualized estimate based on data to March 2021), representing a CAGR of 13.9%. This was much faster than the 8.5% CAGR over the preceding five years, and Preqin is forecasting a CAGR of 14.8% between 2021 and 2026, taking private capital AUM to $17.77tn.

