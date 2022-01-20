(Opalesque) The Endowment Index calculated by Nasdaq OMX (Symbol: ENDOW) closed at 1,738.95 to end 2021. The Index gained 14.59% in 2021 (on a total return basis), which compares to a Global 60-40 portfolio which increased 9.54% for the same period. For the fourth quarter, the Index gained 4.38% compared to a 4.06% increase for the Global 60-40 Portfolio.

The Index spent nearly the entirety of 2021 in positive territory. The Index low for 2021 occurred on January 4th with a close of 1,515.07. The high for the year occurred on November 8th at 1,765.99.

