AMG, Systematica CEO acquire BlueCrest’s stake in hedge fund Systematica

January 20, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) American international investment management company Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and Systematica Investments founder Leda Braga have jointly acquired the remaining minority equity interest in hedge fund Systematica previously owned by a third-party investor.

According to a Bloomberg report, the third-party investor was BlueCrest Capital Management. Billionaire Michael Platt’s BlueCrest had kept an undisclosed equity stake in the $13 billion hedge fund firm after selling a part of its 49% holding to West Palm Beach, Florida-based AMG in 2015 when Braga spun out of the firm.

