(Opalesque) American international investment management company Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and Systematica Investments founder Leda Braga have jointly acquired the remaining minority equity interest in hedge fund Systematica previously owned by a third-party investor.

According to a Bloomberg report, the third-party investor was BlueCrest Capital Management. Billionaire Michael Platt’s BlueCrest had kept an undisclosed equity stake in the $13 billion hedge fund firm after selling a part of its 49% holding to West Palm Beach, Florida-based AMG in 2015 when Braga spun out of the firm.

