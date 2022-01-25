(CNBC) Bitcoin bounced into positive territory Monday after initially continuing its slide from last week. On Monday, bitcoin fell to $32,982.11, its lowest point since July, according to Coin Metrics, but the largest cryptocurrency by market cap was up 5.6% in afternoon trading, to $37,183.25, as broader equities reversed course and ended the day higher. Earlier in the session, the Dow fell as much as 1,115 points and the S&P 500 briefly fell into correction territory.

To read this article: