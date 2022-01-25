Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures fall more than 300 points, Nasdaq futures shed 1% as market’s wild ride continues

January 25, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures fell in overnight trading Monday, after a wildly volatile session that saw the Dow erase a more than 1,100 point decline to finish the day in positive territory. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 330 points, or around 1%. S&P 500 futures dropped 61 points, or 1.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled about 271 points, or 1.87%.

