(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures fell in overnight trading Monday, after a wildly volatile session that saw the Dow erase a more than 1,100 point decline to finish the day in positive territory. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 330 points, or around 1%. S&P 500 futures dropped 61 points, or 1.4%, while Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled about 271 points, or 1.87%.

