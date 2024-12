(CNBC) In October 2021, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent his trillion-dollar social media company into a new direction. Facebook changed its name to Meta and Zuckerberg set his sights on a new horizon, the metaverse. “There was genuinely a need and a desire at the time for Facebook, the company, to rebrand into something else,” said Leo Gebbie, principal analyst and director at CCS Insight.

To read this article: