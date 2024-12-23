Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

What Google’s quantum computing breakthrough Willow means for the future of bitcoin and other cryptos

December 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google’s recent announcement of the arrival of Willow, a quantum chip that has reduced the error tendencies of some of its predecessors, is a milestone in the effort to bring quantum computing into the real world, and in the years ahead, it could change the way we think about the risk in cryptocurrencies. Willow’s speed is almost incomprehensible — according to Google, it’s able to perform a computation in under five minutes that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers years.

