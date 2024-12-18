Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed has a big interest rate decision coming Wednesday. Here’s what to expect

December 18, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Inflation is stubbornly above target, the economy is growing at about a 3% pace and the labor market is holding strong. Put it all together and it sounds like a perfect recipe for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates or at least to stay put. Instead, futures market traders are pricing in a near certainty that the FOMC will actually lower its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point, or 25 basis points.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts nine-day losing streak; traders await Fed decision:
  2. Databricks announces $10 billion financing at $62 billion valuation
  3. The Fed has a big interest rate decision coming Wednesday. Here’s what to expect
  4. Nvidia falls deeper into correction territory, Broadcom reverses earlier gains to tick lower
  5. Elliott deal denied as US judge reopens Citgo auction

Search


Categories