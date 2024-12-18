(CNBC) Inflation is stubbornly above target, the economy is growing at about a 3% pace and the labor market is holding strong. Put it all together and it sounds like a perfect recipe for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates or at least to stay put. Instead, futures market traders are pricing in a near certainty that the FOMC will actually lower its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by a quarter percentage point, or 25 basis points.

