Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The CPI report Wednesday is expected to show that progress on inflation has hit a wall

December 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A key economic report coming Wednesday is expected to show that progress has stalled in bringing down the inflation rate, though not so much that the Federal Reserve won’t lower interest rates next week. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services costs across the U.S. economy, is expected to show a 2.7% 12-month inflation rate for November, which would mark a 0.1 percentage point acceleration from the previous month.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key inflation data
  2. Alphabet shares jump 6% after Google touts ‘breakthrough’ quantum chip
  3. Dollar optimism on the up among hedge funds and asset managers
  4. The CPI report Wednesday is expected to show that progress on inflation has hit a wall
  5. Ex-Allianz hedge fund manager avoids prison in $3.2bn fraud case

Search


Categories