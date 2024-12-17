(CNBC) Stock futures inched lower early Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its longest losing streak since 2018. Futures tied to the Dow dipped 68 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.12% lower, while Nasdaq-100futures ticked down 0.03%. The Dow dipped 0.25%, or nearly 111 points, falling for an eighth straight day for the first time since June 2018.

