Stock futures inch lower after Dow notches longest losing streak since 2018: Live updates

December 17, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures inched lower early Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its longest losing streak since 2018. Futures tied to the Dow dipped 68 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.12% lower, while Nasdaq-100futures ticked down 0.03%. The Dow dipped 0.25%, or nearly 111 points, falling for an eighth straight day for the first time since June 2018.

