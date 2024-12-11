(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors gear up for incoming inflation data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 5 points, sitting near the flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by less than 0.1% each. Traders are awaiting November’s consumer price index reading due in the morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the inflation gauge, which tracks a basket of goods and services, to rise 0.3% from October and 2.7% compared with a year ago.

