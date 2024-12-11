Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key inflation data

December 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors gear up for incoming inflation data. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 5 points, sitting near the flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by less than 0.1% each. Traders are awaiting November’s consumer price index reading due in the morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting the inflation gauge, which tracks a basket of goods and services, to rise 0.3% from October and 2.7% compared with a year ago.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as investors brace for key inflation data
  2. Alphabet shares jump 6% after Google touts ‘breakthrough’ quantum chip
  3. Dollar optimism on the up among hedge funds and asset managers
  4. The CPI report Wednesday is expected to show that progress on inflation has hit a wall
  5. Ex-Allianz hedge fund manager avoids prison in $3.2bn fraud case

Search


Categories