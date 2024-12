(CNBC)

Salesforce shares were up 9% on Tuesday after the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings report showed revenue and fiscal fourth-quarter guidance that exceeded analysts’ expectations.The company’s revenue grew 8% year over year during the fiscal third quarter, which ended Oct. 31. Its net income was $1.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $1.2 billion a year ago.

To read this article: