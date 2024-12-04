Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Okta shares pop 18% on earnings beat, strong guidance

December 4, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Okta helps companies manage employees’ access to applications or devices with features such as single sign-on and multifactor authentication. The company swung to profitability, reporting net income of $16 million, or 9 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $81 million, or 49 cents per share, in the same period last year. The company reported $651 million in subscription revenue for the quarter, beating the $635 million average analyst estimate, according to Street,

