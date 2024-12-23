Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Murdoch’s News Corp to sell Foxtel to Britain’s DAZN for $2.1 billion

December 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) News Corp and telco Telstra have agreed to sell their Australian cable TV and streaming company Foxtel to British sports platform DAZN, valuing the struggling business at A$3.4 billion ($2.1 billion), including debt. As part of the deal, shareholder loans valued at A$578 million outstanding will be repaid in full and Foxtel’s current debt will be refinanced at closing.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures are little changed after positive start to the holiday trading week:
  2. Honda shares set for best day in more than 16 years on share buyback plan, Nissan deal
  3. Silicon Valley’s White House influence grows as Trump taps tech execs
  4. Third Point expands credit strategy with Birch Grove deal
  5. Silver Point challenges SEC lawsuit

Search


Categories