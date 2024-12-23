(CNBC) News Corp and telco Telstra have agreed to sell their Australian cable TV and streaming company Foxtel to British sports platform DAZN, valuing the struggling business at A$3.4 billion ($2.1 billion), including debt. As part of the deal, shareholder loans valued at A$578 million outstanding will be repaid in full and Foxtel’s current debt will be refinanced at closing.

To read this article: