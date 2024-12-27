Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Larry Ellison wraps up banner year as Oracle’s stock rallies most since dot-com boom

December 27, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) It’s been a good year for Larry Ellison. Oracle’s co-founder has gained roughly $75 billion in paper wealth as the software company he started in 1979 enjoyed its biggest stock rally since 1999 and the dot-com boom. While the S&P 500 index has gained 27% in 2024, Oracle shares have shot up 63%, lifting Ellison’s net worth to more than $217 billion.

