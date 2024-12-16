Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Former OpenAI researcher and whistleblower found dead at age 26

December 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)A 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher, Suchir Balaji, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment in recent weeks. Balaji left OpenAI earlier this year and raised concerns publicly that the company had allegedly violated U.S. copyright law while developing its popular ChatGPT chatbot. “The manner of death has been determined to be suicide,” David Serrano Sewell, executive director of San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

