Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed Governor Waller says he is ‘leaning toward’ a December rate cut, but worries about inflation

December 3, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he is anticipating an interest rate cut in December but is concerned about recent trends on inflation that could change his mind. “Based on the economic data in hand today and forecasts that show that inflation will continue on its downward path to 2 percent over the medium term, at present I lean toward supporting a cut to the policy rate at our December meeting,” Waller said in remarks before a monetary policy forum in Washington.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures are little changed after index posts another record close: Live updates
  2. Salesforce shares rise after earnings beat on revenue, fourth-quarter guidance
  3. Donald Trump Jr. joins PSQ Holdings’ board, sending shares skyrocketing 270%
  4. Hedge funds embrace high-stakes binary trades amid market uncertainty
  5. Hedge fund majors profit from November Trump trades

Search


Categories