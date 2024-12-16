Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Broadcom’s long and winding path to the trillion-dollar club, and how Trump played a role

December 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When Broadcom tried to buy rival Qualcomm for $120 billion in 2018, its efforts were thwarted. Qualcomm rejected the offer and the Trump administration declared the deal a potential threat to national security.  In March of that year, Broadcom withdrew the bid, which would’ve been the largest technology deal on record, and said, “Qualcomm was clearly a unique and very large acquisition opportunity.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street gears up for potential Fed rate cut this week: Live updates
  2. Bitcoin rises to new record above $106,000 as investors await this week’s Fed decision
  3. Third Point explores strategic options amid activist pressure
  4. New hedge fund launches to hit 24-year low
  5. Broadcom’s long and winding path to the trillion-dollar club, and how Trump played a role

Search


Categories