(CNBC) The price of bitcoin soared past the long-awaited $100,000 benchmark for the first time ever late Wednesday evening. The flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by more than 4% at $103,544.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $103,844.05. Bitcoin is now up more than 140% in 2024 and 48% since the election.

