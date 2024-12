(CNBC) BlackRock expects infrastructure and cybersecurity plays to shine in 2025. Jay Jacobs, the firm’s U.S. head of thematic and active ETFs, cites the artificial intelligence boom as a major catalyst. “It’s still very early in the AI adoption cycle,” he told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” this week. According to Jacobs, AI companies need to build out their data centers.

To read this article: