Stock futures slip slightly after S&P 500 hits a fresh 2023 high: Live updates

December 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were fell in overnight trading Sunday after the S&P 500 reached a new 2023 high following a five-week win streak. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were both down 0.02% and 0.17%. Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.37% lower.. Shares of Alaska Airlines declined more than 1% in overnight trading after news that it agreed to acquire rival Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal.

