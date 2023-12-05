(CNBC) Stock futures ticked down Monday night after the major averages took a break from their latest hot streak. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 43 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each shed 0.1%. In after-hours action, shares of GitLab popped 16%. The open-source software development platform beat on top and bottom lines in the third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter.

To read this article: