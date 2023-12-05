(CNBC) Stock futures ticked down Monday night after the major averages took a break from their latest hot streak. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 43 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each shed 0.1%. In after-hours action, shares of GitLab popped 16%. The open-source software development platform beat on top and bottom lines in the third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter.
Stock futures inch lower Monday night as major averages pause their late-2023 rally:
