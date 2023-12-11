(Opalesque) Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) closed on approximately $1.2 billion in total equity capital commitments for North Haven Expansion Equity IX ($725 million) and North Haven Expansion Credit II ($450 million). The funds, managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, exceeded the target total raise of $850 million by over 40%, said a media release from the New York firm with $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

To read this article: