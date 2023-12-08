Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

A majority of institutional investors remain bullish on private equity and private debt

December 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Institutional investors are most bullish on private equity (60%) and private debt (64%), with 66% saying there is still a significant delta between private and private assets, said a study. According to Natixis Investment Managers’ (Natixis IM) survey of the world’s largest institutional investors, they see the best opportunities for private investments in data centers (52%) and housing including senior/assisted living (40%), affordable housing (26%), and student housing (24%).

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Here’s what the market will be looking for in Friday’s key jobs report
  2. CAIS-Mercer survey finds advisor demand accelerating for alternative investments
  3. Playfair Tech develops hedge fund market prediction AI engine
  4. Crown Castle CEO to retire, handing win to activist investor Elliott
  5. A majority of institutional investors remain bullish on private equity and private debt

Search


Categories