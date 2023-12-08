(Opalesque) Institutional investors are most bullish on private equity (60%) and private debt (64%), with 66% saying there is still a significant delta between private and private assets, said a study. According to Natixis Investment Managers’ (Natixis IM) survey of the world’s largest institutional investors, they see the best opportunities for private investments in data centers (52%) and housing including senior/assisted living (40%), affordable housing (26%), and student housing (24%).

To read this article: