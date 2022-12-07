Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America’s CEO plans to reduce employee levels

December 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Brian Moynihan is no stranger to laying off workers — it’s one of the key ways he helped shape Bank of America after the 2008 financial crisis. But in recent years, his firm has taken a different approach to managing its workforce. It raised the minimum wage paid to staff, gave them cash and stock bonuses and improved benefits. While rivals including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley cut workers recently ahead of a possible economic downturn in 2023, Moynihan and his CFO have said they don’t see the need for layoffs.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Judgment Against Market Manipulator
  2. Stock futures are flat on Tuesday night
  3. Morgan Stanley cut 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say
  4. We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America’s CEO plans to reduce employee levels
  5. Here’s what America’s top CEOs are saying about a possible recession in 2023

Search


Categories