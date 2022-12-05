Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tech layoffs send visa holders on frantic search for employment to avoid deportation

December 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) After years of seemingly boundless expansion, the U.S. tech industry has hit a wall. Companies are in cash preservation mode, leading to thousands of job cuts a month and a surge of layoffs in November. While the sudden loss of a paycheck can be devastating for anyone, especially during the holiday season, the recent wave of reductions is having an outsized impact on skilled workers who are living in the U.S. on temporary visas and are at risk of being sent home if they can’t secure a new job in short order.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. ABB To Pay $460m to Settles SEC Charges that it Engaged in Bribery Scheme in South Africa
  2. Crypto is 'uninvestable', says hedge fund manager
  3. Stock futures slip slightly as traders look ahead to more economic data
  4. Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
  5. Former Brevan Howard money manager to launch $400m macro hedge fund

Search


Categories