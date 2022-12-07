Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat on Tuesday night

December 7, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Tuesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 36 points, or 0.1% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each up 0.1%. In regular trading the Dow fell more than 350 points, or 1.03%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 1.4% and 2%, respectively. The moves came as investors lost hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Judgment Against Market Manipulator
  2. Stock futures are flat on Tuesday night
  3. Morgan Stanley cut 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say
  4. We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America’s CEO plans to reduce employee levels
  5. Here’s what America’s top CEOs are saying about a possible recession in 2023

Search


Categories