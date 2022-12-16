(CNBC) Stock futures are flat Thursday evening as investors responded to data that elevated concerns of a looming recession and looked ahead to a slate of Federal Reserve speakers scheduled for Friday. Futures tied to the Dow jones Industrial Average lost 2 points, trading near the flatline. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were both also flat. In a continuation of Wednesday’s sell off, the Dow dropped 764.13 points, or 2.25%, for its worse daily performance since September on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.49% and 3.23%, respectively.

