Sam Bankman-Fried will now surrender himself for extradition before Bahamian court Monday: Source

December 19, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer contest extradition to the U.S., an about-face just days after he was remanded to Bahamian jail pending a hearing, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The former crypto billionaire will appear in Bahamian court this Monday to formally waive his extradition rights, paving the way for federal authorities to secure his return to the U.S.

