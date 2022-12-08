Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried lobbied for Taylor Swift deal as FTX bled cash and execs urged restraint

December 8, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Earlier this year, as the crypto meltdown was draining the industry of liquidity, FTX executives were begging company founder Sam Bankman-Fried to preserve cash and stop spending hundreds of millions of dollars on celebrity endorsements. Three people close to FTX and Bankman-Fried told CNBC that the former CEO lobbied aggressively for a partnership with 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. FTX spokesman Kevin O’Leary says he lost his $15 million payday from crypto firm
  2. Stock futures are slightly higher as traders look ahead to November wholesale inflation report
  3. Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
  4. House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn’t plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
  5. Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft awarded Pentagon cloud deal of up to $9 billion combined

Search


Categories