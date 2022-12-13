Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested following FTX collapse. Here’s what happens next

December 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas on Monday night marks the beginning of a new chapter in the FTX saga, one that will pit the former crypto billionaire against the Southern District of New York. The indictment is expected to remain sealed until Tuesday morning. U.S. prosecutors haven’t commented, and neither the Attorney General of the Bahamas nor the Royal Bahamas Police Force would confirm the nature of the charges against Bankman-Fried.

