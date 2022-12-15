Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

New FTX CEO is getting paid $1,300 an hour, and customers will foot the bill

December 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX CEO John J. Ray is leaning on a team that he’s grown to know over years of bankruptcy restructurings, and the company is paying them millions for the work that they’re doing to unpack FTX’s tangled morass of accounts and shoddy records. Ray and his top team are not like typical employees who work directly for the company. Instead, like bankers and lawyers who are working on the bankruptcy proceedings, the new leadership team is professional independent contractors.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed raises interest rates half a point to highest level in 15 years
  2. Stock futures mixed following Fed update and ahead of more economic data
  3. New FTX CEO is getting paid $1,300 an hour, and customers will foot the bill
  4. FTX insider turned on Sam Bankman-Fried days before bankruptcy, flagging potential fraud to regulators
  5. Elon Musk sells another huge chunk of Tesla shares

Search


Categories