Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Morgan Stanley cuts 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say

December 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of its staff on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the layoffs. The moves, reported first by CNBC, impacted about 1,600 of the company’s 81,567 employees and touched nearly every corner of the global investment bank. Morgan Stanley is following rival Goldman Sachs and other firms including Citigroup and Barclays in reinstating a Wall Street ritual that had been put on hold during the Coronavirus pandemic: the annual culling of underperformers.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Judgment Against Market Manipulator
  2. Stock futures are flat on Tuesday night
  3. Morgan Stanley cut 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say
  4. We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America’s CEO plans to reduce employee levels
  5. Here’s what America’s top CEOs are saying about a possible recession in 2023

Search


Categories