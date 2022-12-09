Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft awarded Pentagon cloud deal of up to $9 billion combined

December 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Pentagon said Wednesday that Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle received a cloud-computing contract that can reach as high as $9 billion total through 2028. The outcome of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, or JWCC, effort is in line with the U.S. Defense Department’s effort to rely on multiple providers of remotely operated infrastructure technology, as opposed to relying on a single company, a strategy promoted during the Trump Administration.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. FTX spokesman Kevin O’Leary says he lost his $15 million payday from crypto firm
  2. Stock futures are slightly higher as traders look ahead to November wholesale inflation report
  3. Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’
  4. House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn’t plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
  5. Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft awarded Pentagon cloud deal of up to $9 billion combined

Search


Categories