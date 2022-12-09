(CNBC) The Pentagon said Wednesday that Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle received a cloud-computing contract that can reach as high as $9 billion total through 2028. The outcome of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, or JWCC, effort is in line with the U.S. Defense Department’s effort to rely on multiple providers of remotely operated infrastructure technology, as opposed to relying on a single company, a strategy promoted during the Trump Administration.

