FTX spokesman Kevin O’Leary says he lost his $15 million payday from crypto firm

December 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investor, “Shark Tank” judge and CNBC contributor Kevin O’Leary said Thursday he’s lost all of the $15 million FTX paid him to act as a spokesman for the now-collapsed crypto exchange that some have called fraudulent. O’Leary and other celebrities, such as Tom Brady and Larry David, were sued by FTX investors who say the exchange’s ambassadors should have done more due diligence and exercised a greater level of care before promoting the crypto empire.

