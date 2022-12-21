Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will fly from Bahamas to U.S. Wednesday to face criminal charges

December 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed extradition papers in the Bahamas and will return to the U.S. on Wednesday, a Bahamas prison official told NBC News. Doan Cleare, Bahamas’ acting commissioner of corrections, confirmed on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried will fly to the U.S. on federal aircraft following his third courtroom hearing this week.

