(CNBC) FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried signed extradition papers in the Bahamas and will return to the U.S. on Wednesday, a Bahamas prison official told NBC News. Doan Cleare, Bahamas’ acting commissioner of corrections, confirmed on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried will fly to the U.S. on federal aircraft following his third courtroom hearing this week.

