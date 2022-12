(CNBC) Economists expect the consumer price index rose by 0.3% in November, or at an annual pace of 7.3%, according to Dow Jones. That’s down from 7.7% in October. When excluding food and energy, core CPI was expected to climb by 0.3%, or 6.1% year-over-year, compared with October’s 0.3% gain, or an annual rate of 6.3%, according to Dow Jones.

