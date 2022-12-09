Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Activist investor calls for BlackRock CEO Fink to step down over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

December 9, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is facing calls to step down from activist investor Bluebell Capital over the company’s alleged “hypocrisy” on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) messaging. Fink has become an outspoken proponent of “stakeholder capitalism” and in his annual letter to CEOs earlier this year, pushed back against accusations that the giant asset manager was using its size to push a political agenda.

