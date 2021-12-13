(Reuters) The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an expansive criminal investigation into short selling by hedge funds and research firms, according to three people familiar with the matter. Investigators are probing the relationships among the hedge funds and firms that publish negative reports on certain companies, often with the aim of sending the stock lower.
U.S. Justice Dept launches expansive probe into short-selling -sources
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.