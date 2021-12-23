Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Treasury yields are flat ahead of holidays as investors continue to monitor the pandemic

December 23, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday as investors await a raft of U.S. economic data and continue to monitor government responses to the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.478%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond inched slightly lower to 1.884%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

