Stock futures rise following a losing day as the omicron variant keeps investors on edge

December 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures climbed in overnight trading Monday following a broad sell-off amid fears about the fast-spreading Covid omicron variant. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 140 points, S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.6%. Nike shares jumped about 3% in extended trading after the sneaker maker reported quarterly earnings and sales that exceeded analysts’ expectations, despite ongoing supply chain pressures.

