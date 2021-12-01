(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed insider trading charges against Marc Demane Debih, a Swiss national, who generated at least $49 million in illicit profits in connection with his active participation in two multi-year insider trading schemes.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that Debih was a central figure in two separate schemes to trade in the securities of U.S. public companies in advance of news that these companies had been targeted for acquisition. Debih allegedly received illicit tips through a network that included two London-based investment bankers and a U.S.-based investment banker, all of whom the SEC charged in October 2019. The complaint alleges that Debih traded on the tips he received from the investment bankers and that he tipped others to trade. Debih is the eighth person the SEC has charged in connection with these schemes.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, charges Debih with violating the antifraud provisions of Sections 10(b) and 14(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rules 10b-5 and 14e-3 thereunder. Debih has consented to the entry of a judgment which, if approved by the court, would permanently enjoin him from violating the charged provisions and would impose civil penalties, if any, to be decided later by the court.

In a parallel action, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York brought criminal charges against Debih, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.