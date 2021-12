(CNBC) For the first time in five years, tech investors aren’t the life of the Wall Street party. As 2021 winds down, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 23% for the year, trailing the S&P 500, which has climbed 28%, through Monday. The last two times the S&P 500 topped the Nasdaq occurred in 2016 and 2011.

To read this article: