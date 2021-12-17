Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Most hedge funds set for permanent hybrid working, industry study finds

December 17, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) Most hedge funds are now moving to a permanent hybrid working environment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but concerns over team-building, collaboration and decision-making remain, as more managers look to expand their product offering into new areas and strategies, a wide-ranging new study published by the Alternative Investment Management Association and KPMG has found.

